Pistons' Christian Wood: Nearing full clearance
Wood (illness) could be officially cleared of the coronavirus Thursday, Dana Gauruder of the Detroit Free Press reports.
The 24-year-old was asymptomatic but tested positive for coronavirus shortly after the NBA suspended games March 12, as the Pistons played Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and the Jazz the previous weekend. Wood is apparently "feeling great" and is expected to undergo additional testing Thursday to be fully cleared.
