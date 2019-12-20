Pistons' Christian Wood: Out at least one week
Wood was diagnosed with a bone bruise on his left knee after undergoing an MRI on Friday and will be reevaluated in one week.
Wood was already ruled out for Friday's game in Boston and will also miss at least three more games. The good news is that the diagnosis of a bone bruise confirms it's not a significant injury, but he'll still need to take some time off. Thon Maker and Markieff Morris could see increased minutes during Wood's absence.
