Pistons' Christian Wood: Out Friday, headed for MRI
Wood (knee) will undergo an MRI on Thursday, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports. He has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Celtics.
Wood injured his knee during Wednesday's loss to the Raptors, and while the initial belief is that he avoided a major knee injury, the Pistons want to send him for additional testing to be sure.
