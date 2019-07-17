Wood was claimed off waiver by the Pistons on Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Wood has bounced around the league since debuting in 2015-16 for the 76ers. Since then, he's seen action for the Hornets, Bucks and Pelicans. He saw significant run for New Orleans down the stretch last season, averaging 16.9 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.3 blocks across 23.6 minutes in eight appearances. In joining the Pistons, Wood will look to compete for a backup center job with Thon Maker.