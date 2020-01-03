Pistons' Christian Wood: Plays 25 minutes in loss
Wood amassed 14 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds and one assist in 25 minutes during Thursday's 126-112 loss to the Clippers.
Blake Griffin (knee) continues to miss games on a regular basis, allowing Wood to build some momentum. He managed 14 points in 25 minutes Thursday and is edging his way onto the standard league roster. While no official word has come regarding Griffin, it does seem as though he is going miss time moving forward. It makes sense that the Pistons should be giving Wood playing time over guys like Markieff Morris and Thon Maker. However, we have seen head coach Dwayne Casey make some questionable decisions in the past. If you have a roster spot to spare, Wood makes sense as a speculative pickup.
