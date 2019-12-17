Pistons' Christian Wood: Plays 28 minutes in loss
Wood amassed 12 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-8 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 28 minutes during Monday's 133-119 loss to the Wizards.
Wood was the first man off the bench Monday, ending with modest production in 28 minutes. Blake Griffin (knee) underwent an MRI and pending those results, he could miss a period of time moving forward. If that is the case, Wood could find himself in a favorable spot. Playing time is always the key factor when analyzing Wood's fantasy value and so a 28-minute role would certainly move him into the standard league conversation.
More News
-
Pistons' Christian Wood: Drops double-double in win•
-
Pistons' Christian Wood: Teases double-double Thursday•
-
Pistons' Christian Wood: Posts huge double-double in 22 minutes•
-
Pistons' Christian Wood: Underwhelming night Saturday•
-
Pistons' Christian Wood: Probable Saturday•
-
Pistons' Christian Wood: Another big night off bench•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...