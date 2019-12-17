Wood amassed 12 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-8 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 28 minutes during Monday's 133-119 loss to the Wizards.

Wood was the first man off the bench Monday, ending with modest production in 28 minutes. Blake Griffin (knee) underwent an MRI and pending those results, he could miss a period of time moving forward. If that is the case, Wood could find himself in a favorable spot. Playing time is always the key factor when analyzing Wood's fantasy value and so a 28-minute role would certainly move him into the standard league conversation.