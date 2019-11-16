Wood produced just five points and one rebound in six minutes during Friday's 109-106 loss to Charlotte.

With Blake Griffin returning to the lineup Friday, it was Wood who took the biggest hit. He was basically out of the rotation in this one and seems destined to remain waiver wire fodder moving forward. The Pistons are struggling at the moment and if things continue down this path, there is a world in which Wood could move ahead of Morris in the rotation. He only needs 20 minutes to have fantasy value and so if you can live with inconsistency, he is still worth stashing in certain formats.