Wood (knee) logged eight minutes as a reserve in Wednesday's 116-103 win over the Celtics, finishing with two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and three rebounds.

Wood was listed as questionable ahead of the contest with a sore right knee, but he was ultimately summoned off the bench in the first quarter. After two big games in a row, Wood couldn't keep it up against Boston, as he didn't see the floor after halftime while coach Dwane Casey relied on Andre Drummond, Sekou Doumbouya and Markieff Morris as the Pistons' primary big men. According to Jared Weiss of The Athletic, Wood appeared to tweak his left ankle during his time on the floor, but his availability for Saturday's game in Atlanta shouldn't be in any doubt if the Pistons don't list him on their injury report.