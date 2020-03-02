Wood (foot) had 20 points (7-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 12 rebounds and one block in 35 minutes during Sunday's 106-100 loss to the Kings.

Wood had been listed as questionable due to a sprained right foot. However, he was able to give it a go and delivered his 11th double-double through 58 appearances this season. Moreover, Wood has amassed a double-double in six of the last nine games, and the 24-year-old big man can be expected to continue producing fantasy-friendly stat lines so long as he stays healthy going forward.