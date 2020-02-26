Wood notched 20 points (7-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, one steal, one block and one assist in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 115-98 defeat at Denver.

Wood has posted double-doubles in four of his last five starts and, considering his last seven outings, he has either notched a double-double or been a few rebounds away from one. The power forward is having a great run of form through February, averaging 19.3 points and 9.0 rebounds in 30.7 minutes per night during 10 contests this month.