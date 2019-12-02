Pistons' Christian Wood: Posts huge double-double in 22 minutes
Wood went off for 28 points (11-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 22 minutes during Sunday's 132-98 win over the Spurs.
Wood finished with a career high in scoring while doing so extremely efficiently. He now has three double-doubles through 18 appearances this season, this after logging two through his first 51 appearances of his career (dating back to 2015-16).
More News
-
Pistons' Christian Wood: Underwhelming night Saturday•
-
Pistons' Christian Wood: Probable Saturday•
-
Pistons' Christian Wood: Another big night off bench•
-
Pistons' Christian Wood: Double-doubles off bench•
-
Pistons' Christian Wood: Plays just six minutes Friday•
-
Pistons' Christian Wood: Scores 16 in Tuesday's loss•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...