Wood went off for 28 points (11-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 22 minutes during Sunday's 132-98 win over the Spurs.

Wood finished with a career high in scoring while doing so extremely efficiently. He now has three double-doubles through 18 appearances this season, this after logging two through his first 51 appearances of his career (dating back to 2015-16).