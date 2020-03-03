Pistons' Christian Wood: Probable for Wednesday
Wood is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Thunder due to a sprained right foot.
Wood played through the injury in Sunday's win over Sacramento and did not appear bothered, finishing with 20 points and 12 rebounds in 35 minutes. As of Tuesday night, Detroit is expecting to have him available again.
