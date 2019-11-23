Pistons' Christian Wood: Probable Saturday
Wood is probable for Saturday's game against the Bucks due to right knee soreness, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Wood presumably picked up the injury during Friday's win over the Hawks. He's averaging 11.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in 15.5 minutes across the past four games.
