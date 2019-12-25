Pistons' Christian Wood: Probable Thursday
Wood is probable for Thursday's game against the Wizards due to a left knee bone bruise.
Wood has missed two of the past three games due to a knee injury, but he'll likely be able to play Thursday. He hasn't cracked 10 minutes in each of his past two appearances.
