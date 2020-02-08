Play

Wood contributed 27 points (10-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 12 rebounds and five assists in 35 minutes during Friday's 108-101 loss at Oklahoma City.

Wood started just for the second time this season and posted his second-best scoring output of the season, but he also extended his double-digit scoring streak to four games. The power forward has been one of Detroit's most productive players in recent weeks, as he has reached the 20-point mark five times in his last 10 outings. He is averaging 16.4 points per game while shooting 55.7 percent from the field during that span.

