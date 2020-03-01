Pistons' Christian Wood: Questionable with foot sprain
Wood has a right foot sprain and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Kings, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Wood presumably picked up the injury during Friday's win over the Suns, when he had 19 points, nine rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block in 35 minutes. The 24-year-old's status could be updated after Detroit's shootaround Sunday morning.
