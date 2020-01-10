Wood had four points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) in a loss to the Cavaliers on Thursday, tossing in two rebounds and one block in 14 minutes.

Wood's playing time has been a rollercoaster lately, as his minutes have fluctuated over the last handful of games. Rookie Sekou Doumbouya had been producing at an unexpected pace in the contests leading up this one, stealing some of the shine from Wood. However, with Blake Griffin (knee surgery) appearing as though he could potentially miss the remainder of the season, and Andre Drummond's name appearing in trade rumors, the 24-year old can still be seen as an upside stash - even after this dud of a game.