Pistons' Christian Wood: Scores 11 points off bench
Wood registered 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds and two steals in 16 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 128-123 overtime win over the Nuggets.
Wood has been a reliable scoring threat off the bench for the Pistons, and he has notched at least 10 points in five of his last seven outings. He is averaging 14.1 points in 20.6 minutes per game while shooting 55.6 percent from the field during that stretch, and that should be enough to keep him rostered in most formats even if he seldom surpasses 25 minutes of playing time.
