Wood recorded 15 points (5-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two blocks, and one assist in 21 minutes during Monday's 115-99 loss to the Wizards.

Wood was spectacular offensively, finishing with over twice as many points as field goal attempts while making an impact on the defensive end as well. He has reached double figures in scoring in three of seven appearances this season, and his shooting percentages remain incredibly high here in the early stages of the season. Still, Blake Griffin (hamstring) is nearing his return to action, which may result in less minutes for Wood going forward.