Pistons' Christian Wood: Scores 15 in Monday's loss
Wood recorded 15 points (5-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two blocks, and one assist in 21 minutes during Monday's 115-99 loss to the Wizards.
Wood was spectacular offensively, finishing with over twice as many points as field goal attempts while making an impact on the defensive end as well. He has reached double figures in scoring in three of seven appearances this season, and his shooting percentages remain incredibly high here in the early stages of the season. Still, Blake Griffin (hamstring) is nearing his return to action, which may result in less minutes for Wood going forward.
More News
-
Pistons' Christian Wood: Delivers double-double off bench•
-
Pistons' Christian Wood: Earns roster spot•
-
Pistons' Christian Wood: Double-double in Tuesday's loss•
-
Pistons' Christian Wood: Impresses in preseason opener•
-
Pistons' Christian Wood: Roster spot in jeopardy•
-
Pistons' Christian Wood: Picked up by Pistons•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...