Wood went for 16 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-9 FT), three rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 117-108 loss to the Heat.

Wood was a healthy scratch during Monday's matchup with the Timberwolves, as Blake Griffin (rest) made his season debut in that one before receiving the evening off on this second night of a back-to-back. It's unlikely that Wood will be an impactful player for fantasy purposes on nights when Griffin is in the lineup, but Wood is a worthy dart throw in daily leagues when Griffin is out.