Pistons' Christian Wood: Scores 20, nears double-double
Wood collected 20 points (5-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 10-11 FT), eight rebounds, two steals and one assist in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 125-115 loss to the Nets.
Wood forced his way to the free-throw line at will and provided an extremely efficient scoring performance. Moreover, he filled up the stat sheet despite receiving limited playing time, which Wood has been doing on a fairly consistent basis the entire season. As such, he could worth holding onto in many formats even if Andre Drummond isn't dealt before the trade deadline.
