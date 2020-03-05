Pistons' Christian Wood: Scores career-high 29
Wood (foot) went off for 29 points (12-16 FG, 5-6 3Pt), nine rebounds, three assists and one block in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 114-107 loss to the Thunder.
Wood was listed as probable for the second straight contest and gave it a go again as expected. The minor foot injury didn't appear to bother him much, as Wood could barely miss and amassed career highs in scoring, threes and minutes, though he did commit a whopping six turnovers. Assuming he's healthy enough to suit up for Saturday's matchup versus the Jazz, Wood will face-off against one of the league's top defenders in Rudy Gobert.
