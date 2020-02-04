Wood amassed 17 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two steals, two blocks and one assist in 34 minutes during Monday's 96-82 loss to the Grizzlies.

Markieff Morris (hip) was ruled out prior to tipoff, allowing Wood to slide into a more sizeable role. Despite playing only 20 minutes per game over the past month, Wood is still a top-100 player in nine-category leagues. With the trade deadline just around the corner, Wood presents as an elite stash candidate. Failing any favorable moves, Wood should still have 12-team value moving forward, especially if the Pistons fall out of playoff contention sooner rather than later.