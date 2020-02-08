Wood will start at power forward for Friday's game against the Thunder, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

In the Pistons' first game following the Andre Drummond trade, Christian Wood and Thon Maker will get the nods in the frontcourt. Wood only has one other start to his name this season, but when he garners at least 24 minutes, he averages 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 blocks.