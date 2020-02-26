Pistons' Christian Wood: Starting Tuesday
Wood will get the start at power forward in Tuesday's tilt against the Nuggets, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Wood has excelled in a reserve role in the Pistons' previous two games, and has apparently earned a start. He has averaged 18.2 points and 9.4 rebounds across 32.6 minutes in five starts this season.
