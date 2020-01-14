Wood went off for 18 points (5-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, three blocks, two steals and one assist in 26 minutes during Monday's 117-110 overtime loss to the Pelicans.

Wood recorded three rejections for the second straight game and contributed across every category in this one. He even ended up earning more minutes than Andre Drummond, who was thoroughly dominated by Jahlil Okafor. If Drummond isn't dealt before the deadline, Wood may not be worth holding into most formats, but he's absolutely worth stashing in the mean time.