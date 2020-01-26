Wood scored 10 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and a block across 21 minutes in Saturday's 121-111 defeat against the Nets.

The return of star Andre Drummond from a two-game absence visibly limited the 24-year-old, considering he scored 20-plus points in both matches where the rebounding leader was out. With the center Drummond officially healthy, Wood is once again likely to see less time on the court.