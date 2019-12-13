Pistons' Christian Wood: Teases double-double Thursday
Wood ended with 10 points, eight rebounds and one block in 14 minutes during Thursday's 122-111 loss to the Mavericks.
Wood played just 14 minutes off the bench but still managed to end just two rebounds shy of a double-double. He is one of the more attractive fantasy options when looking at per-36 numbers. Unfortunately, his role is wildly inconsistent making him tough to roster outside of deeper formats. The Pistons are heading towards a future where they could look to develop their younger players. If and when this eventuates, Wood could firm as a 12-team option very quickly.
