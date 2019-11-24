Pistons' Christian Wood: Underwhelming night Saturday
Wood had just two points, two rebounds and one assist in 11 minutes during Saturday's 104-90 loss to Milwaukee.
Wood played just 11 minutes despite the fact Blake Griffin was resting. Markieff Morris was in the starting lineup and, for some reason, played 34 minutes. Morris is not a good player and the hope is that head coach Dwayne Casey eventually figures that out. Wood certainly has fantasy upside but until he can carve out a consistent role, he is merely a stash.
