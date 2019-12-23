Pistons' Christian Wood: Upgraded to probable
Wood (knee) is listed as probable for Monday's tilt with the 76ers, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Although Wood was originally expected to be held out until after Christmas after being diagnosed with a bone bruise in his left knee, he appears to be ahead of schedule and has a good chance at playing Monday. Assuming he's able to go, look for Wood to near his usual averages of 9.1 points and 4.9 rebounds in 15.4 minutes.
