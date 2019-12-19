Wood suffered a left knee strain Wednesday against the Raptors and will not return, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Wood suffered the injury in the second quarter and limped to the locker room after initially trying to walk it off. He'll likely undergo additional testing Thursday, at which point a timetable for his return should emerge. Prior to exiting, Wood tallied six points (1-2 FG, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and one block in six minutes.