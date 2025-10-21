Jones (ankle) is not on the injury report for Wednesday's season opener against the Bulls.

Jones was limited by a left ankle injury amid training camp, but he seems to have made his way back from the issue. The two-way forward averaged 4.0 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 13.2 minutes per contest in 39 regular-season games last season, and most of his action will likely come with the G League's Motor City Cruise in 2025-26.