Pistons' Colby Jones: Not on injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones (ankle) is not on the injury report for Wednesday's season opener against the Bulls.
Jones was limited by a left ankle injury amid training camp, but he seems to have made his way back from the issue. The two-way forward averaged 4.0 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 13.2 minutes per contest in 39 regular-season games last season, and most of his action will likely come with the G League's Motor City Cruise in 2025-26.
