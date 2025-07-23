Pistons' Colby Jones: Signs two-way with Detroit
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones agreed to a two-way contract with the Pistons on Wednesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Jones appeared in 39 regular-season NBA games in 2024, 15 with Washington and 24 with Sacramento, averaging 4.0 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.1 assists across 13.2 minutes. The Kings drafted the 23-year-old with the 34th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.
