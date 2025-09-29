default-cbs-image
Pistons president of basketball operations Trajan Langdon said Monday that Jones (ankle) will not be available to start training camp, Eric Vincent of ClutchPoints reports.

Jones signed a two-way contract with the Pistons on July 23, but a left ankle injury will delay his participation in training camp, if not keep him out entirely. He appeared in 39 regular-season games last season -- 15 with the Wizards and 24 with the Kings -- averaging 4.0 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 13.2 minutes.

