Joseph's status for Friday's game in Phoenix is now up in the air as the guard deals with an unspecified illness. If Joseph can't go, Alec Burks would be the primary candidate for extra minutes with Cade Cunningham (lower leg) out and Killian Hayes (calf) questionable to play.