Joseph ended with 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one rebound, three assists and one steal over 22 minutes during Tuesday's 140-110 loss to New York.

Joseph turned in a strong shooting performance, as he's now knocked down five of eight attempts from the field in each of his last two contests. The Texas product has struggled to see impactful playing time on a regular basis behind starting point guard Killian Hayes (12.4 minutes in his first 12 games of the season), but he's managed to log a few extra minutes of late with Jaden Ivey out due to a knee injury. Joseph is averaging 5.1 points and 2.8 assists over 17 matchups this year.