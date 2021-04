Joseph (illness) is not on the injury report for Wednesday's contest against the Mavericks.

After a one-game absence due to an illness, Joseph will be back in the rotation. With Killian Hayes (rest) out, Joseph is likely to start. He's started in his past five appearances and has averaged 11.4 points, 6.8 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 30.0 minutes.