Joseph (illness) is available for Tuesday's matchup at Washington.
The shorthanded Pistons will have the veteran available despite an illness. Joseph has been reliable lately, averaging 15.2 points, 4.8 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 29.2 minutes across the past five games.
