Joseph tallied 15 points (6-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, one rebound, one block and one steal across 22 minutes Monday in the 100-86 victory over the Hawks.

Joseph has shot the ball extremely well over his last three games, connecting on 60.6 percent of his field goals while scoring 17.0 points per game. Since joining the Pistons, Joseph has five performances of 15 points or more in 16 outings compared to just four such contests across 44 games with the Kings to start the season.