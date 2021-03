Joseph tallied 17 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five assists, four rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot across 24 minutes in Monday's 118-104 win over the Raptors.

Joseph's role was unclear upon arriving in Detroit, as the depth chart looked pretty crowded in the backcourt. The end result seems to be a similar role to his tenure with the Kings as a solid second-unit replacement. His role in the rotation will largely depend on how Dennis Smith factors in upon his return.