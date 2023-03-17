Joseph contributed 13 points (3-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT) and two assists over 31 minutes during Thursday's 119-100 loss to Denver.
Joseph continues to play meaningful minutes, exceeding 30 minutes for the third straight game. He has now scored double-digits in seven consecutive outings, adding a handful of assists and steals. While this was arguably his worst performance in the past two weeks, managers should continue to hold him as long as he is featuring heavily in the rotation.
