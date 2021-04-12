Joseph amassed 18 points (8-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 13 assists, five rebounds and two steals in 32 minutes during Sunday's 131-124 loss to the Clippers.

It's fair to say this could be the best game Joseph has all season and so congratulations go out to those who managed to throw him into their lineups. With a number of players inactive, Joseph made the most of the situation once again. While he has been serviceable since joining the Pistons, it's hard to see him being anything more than an assists streamer once the team is back to full health.