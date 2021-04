Joseph had 24 points (9-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and five assists in Wednesday's loss to Dallas.

Making his return from an illness, Joseph was back in the starting lineup alongside Josh Jackson in the backcourt. The ex-King tied his season-high with 24 points and tacked on a block to go with his five assists and five boards in 36 minutes.