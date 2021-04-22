Joseph (illness) notched 24 points (9-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one block in over 36 minutes in Wednesday's 127-117 loss to Dallas.

Making his return from a one-game absence, Joseph was back in the starting lineup alongside Josh Jackson in the backcourt. Though Joseph tied his season high in scoring and saw big minutes, he'll likely see his playing time and production trend back down Thursday in San Antonio. Killian Hayes -- who was rested Wednesday -- should return to the lineup Thursday to poach a good chunk of the point-guard minutes from Joseph, who could even be rested himself for the second half of the back-to-back set.