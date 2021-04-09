Joseph posted 24 points (10-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven assists, four rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot across 32 minutes in Thursday's 113 -101 win over the Kings.

Joseph turned in the best game of his tenure with Detroit, and it appears the team made a special exception to get him involved against his former team. The veteran guard was already posting encouraging numbers in a bench role, so the Pistons turned to Joseph for a production boost with Jerami Grant (knee) and Mason Plumlee (concussion) sidelined. The Pistons have a crowded depth chart in the backcourt, but recent trends indicate that Joseph will continue to get his share of minutes down the stretch.