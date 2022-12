Joseph chipped in zero points (0-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound and three assists in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 104-98 loss to New Orleans.

Joseph scored zero points for the fifth time this season, although Thursday marked the most minutes he played in those contests. While the 31-year-old point guard has started two games this season, his averages of 5.0 points, 3.0 assists and 1.0 rebounds offer little fantasy value.