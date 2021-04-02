Joseph delivered 10 points (3-6 FG, 4-4 FT), seven assists, four steals, two rebounds and a block across 25 minutes off the bench in Thursday's win over the Wizards.

Joseph has been thriving off the bench for the Pistons of late, and he has scored in double digits while also recording at least five assists in each of his last three performances. The veteran point guard is averaging 11.0 points, 5.4 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game in five appearances off the bench since coming over from Sacramento.