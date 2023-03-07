Joseph finished Monday's 110-104 loss to the Trail Blazers with 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 32 minutes.

Though Alec Burks moved into the starting five with Killian Hayes (hand) sitting out, Joseph still saw the bulk of the playing time in the French point guard's absence, playing nine more minutes than Burks. Hayes will remain sidelined for Tuesday's game against the Wizards, while Burks (foot) and another key rotational wing in Hamidou Diallo (ankle) will sit out the second half of the back-to-back set. Even if Joseph doesn't join the starting five Tuesday, he could once again be in store for a 30-plus-minute workload.