Joseph is out for Friday's game versus the Raptors due to a non-COVID illness.

Joseph will miss his first game Friday since Feb. 6. With Alec Burks (foot) and Rodney McGruder (foot) also out, Jaden Ivey, Killian Hayes and R.J. Hampton will likely receive heavy workloads in the backcourt. Joseph's next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with Milwaukee.