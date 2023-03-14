Joseph recorded a season-high 22 points (8-14 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT) with five rebounds, five assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Monday's 117-97 win over the Pacers.

The veteran guard ended up leading the Pistons in scoring on a night in which seven different Detroit players scored in double digits, and three of them delivered double-doubles. Joseph has reached double digits himself in five straight contests, and with Jaden Ivey (COVID-19 protocols) and Alec Burks (foot) facing uncertain return dates, the 31-year-old could have some DFS appeal Tuesday against the Wizards.